Iran, Lufthansa in talks to resume flights, aviation official says

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Amirani has announced that Iran and German flag carrier Lufthansa are in discussions to resume flights.

Amirani, who also serves as the acting chairman of Iran’s Airports and Air Navigation Company, stated on Monday that Lufthansa and the company will hold their final meeting “within the next 24 hours”, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

“We will soon witness flights carried out by this aviation group in our country,” he said, without specifying an exact date or details regarding the planned operations.

Additionally, Amirani noted an increase in transit flights over Iranian airspace following the expiration of a security advisory issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) last Friday.

The Iranian official explained that EASA had issued the advisory on November 29, urging air operators to monitor airspace developments in Iran and the broader Middle East amid regional tensions.

He reassured that Iranian airspace remains fully secure, with over 700 transit flights occurring daily.

Meanwhile, on January 13, the Head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Hossein Pourfarzaneh announced that Iran would resume flights to Europe in February. He stated that the first flight would operate from Tehran to Paris.

Flights between Iran and Europe had been suspended since mid-October 2024 following EU sanctions imposed on Iran over allegations of supplying drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war—allegations that Tehran has consistently denied, the report said.

AM