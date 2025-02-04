Racists feel upset as Palestinians welcome released heroes

TEHRAN - Expressing delight over the release of Palestinian prisoners who have been detained for protesting and fighting against Israeli suppression, aggression, tyranny, and occupation is something normal. However, Israel is angry that Palestinians celebrate the release of their brave women and men from Israeli jails.

This anger is nothing except a sense of hatred and rage against Palestinians and their resistance fighters who are exchanging Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners.

Extremist Israeli officials, including Bibi Netanyahu, and deranged West Bank settlers think that the Palestinians are now proud of their resistance fighters and the resilience of ordinary people.

They also feel degraded that in each stage a few Israeli captives are traded for dozens of Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19.

An extreme majority of these Palestinian prisoners have not committed any crime against Israeli settlers or troops. They have just been raising their voices against the confiscation of their lands, the burning of their olive trees, the demolition of homes, the imprisonment of 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip, etc.

The sense of racism and loathing against Palestinians is boiling otherwise there was no reason for the Israeli regime to ban celebrations. On January 29, Israeli troops arrested 12 Palestinians in East Jerusalem for celebrating the release of prisoners. Also, illegal settlers attacked the northern outskirts of the Palestinian town of Sinjil and set fire to four Palestinian vehicles in a show of disgust against celebrations.

West Bank settlers, Israeli Zionist religionists, who are mainly far-rightists, and hardliners like Netanyahu now feel humiliated that Palestinians, despite 16 months of extreme and indescribable physical and spiritual agonies are still vibrant.

The more hatred against Palestinians who celebrate and welcome the released prisoner will make extremists in Israel look more loathsome and disreputable.

In summary, they must swallow their pride.