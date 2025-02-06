“From River to Sea belongs to Palestinian people”

TEHRAN - The office for publication of the works of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday republished a statement from him about the Palestine issue that states, “All Palestine, from the River to the Sea belongs to the people of Palestine.”

The khamenei.ir published the statement on social media posts in different languages.

The phrase “From the River to the Sea,” refers to the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, the original and native Palestinian land.

The republication of the statement by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution came after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed the U.S. takeover of the Palestinian Gaza Strip that houses about 2.3 million people.

The proposal has been strongly condemned or rejected by the international community, including the countries allied to the United States. It has only been welcomed by Israeli far rightists and hardliners.