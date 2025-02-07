Tehran, Moscow agree on exhibition cooperation

TEHRAN - On the sidelines of Iran's National Pavilion at the 32nd Prodexpo International Exhibition of Food, Beverages, and Raw Materials in Russia, significant exhibition-related agreements were reached between Iranian and Russian officials.

According to IRIB, during the mentioned event, Maxim Fateev, Director General of EXPOCENTRE AO, and Sadif Beikzadeh, Acting Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company, met and agreed to facilitate the participation of Iranian and Russian companies in eight specialized international exhibitions.

The agreement includes reciprocal preferential discounts and space exchange in exhibitions held by both countries in 2025.

During his visit to the National Pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Moscow food exhibition, which began on February 4 at EXPOCENTRE and features a wide range of products such as confectionery, tomato paste, nuts, canned goods, olives, sauces, jams, beverages, and more, Fateev expressed hope that enhanced exhibition cooperation and easier access for Iranian and Russian companies to exhibitions in both countries would further boost commercial and economic ties. This agreement marks a significant step toward increasing economic and exhibition-related interactions between the two nations.

Additionally, a separate meeting was held with executives from Moscow's Food City complex, the largest wholesale and retail food market in the city. The two sides agreed to exchange exhibition spaces, enabling Russian companies to participate in Iran's Agrofood Exhibition, while Iranian food industry companies would join events at Moscow's Food City.

With the implementation of a free trade agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia, and leveraging opportunities created through trade with Eurasian Economic Union member states, participation in Russian exhibitions is expected to be an effective measure in utilizing trade diplomacy for international cooperation and achieving quantitative growth targets in Iran's non-oil exports.

