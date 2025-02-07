17th Fajr Visual Arts Festival to kick off in Tehran 

TEHRAN- The Tehran province section of the 17th Fajr Visual Arts Festival, featuring My Homeland segment, will officially open on Tuesday at Rasul-e Mehr Gallery in Tehran.

This provincial artistic event will showcase the works of 15 selected artists from Tehran in various disciplines, including painting, calligraphy, sculpture, photography, installation art, performance art, and printmaking.

Leila Banki, Saman Shadanlou, Zohreh Hassani, Mohammad Kariminia, and Mehrad Mehrkish are among the selected artists participating in the festival.



This edition of the festival will be held in a non-competitive format, focusing on the subcultures, traditions, and local arts of the country’s provinces.

My Homeland section of the festival will also take place across all 31 provinces, featuring exhibitions of artists' works curated by the festival’s provincial artistic directors.

My Homeland segment will begin in Fars province, with the opening bell signaling the start of the festival ringing from the Sarv Gallery in Shiraz.

Under the artistic management of Behdad Najafi Asadollahi, the Tehran province event will run until February 18.

SAB/



