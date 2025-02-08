Iran to install electronic equipment on oil tankers within 9 months

TEHRAN – National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC) is planning to install electronic locks and other equipment on oil tankers, with the project expected to be completed within nine months, the company’s head said.

As Shana reported, Mohammad Meshkinfam stated that at the start of the 14th administration, a comprehensive plan titled “Real-Time Monitoring of the Oil Products Supply and Distribution Chain” was introduced by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company.

“The primary goal of this initiative is to combat fuel smuggling, but it also aims to optimize co-loading systems, enhance oversight of refining, transportation, and distribution operations, develop infrastructure using advanced technologies, and improve energy resource management,” he said.

