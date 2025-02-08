Tehran tourism fair aims to counter Iranophobia, help boost economy

TEHRAN – Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey has announced that the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition will be inaugurated by President Masoud Pezeshkian and will take place from February 11 to 14. He emphasized that strengthening tourism relations is the most effective way to counter Iranophobia.

During a press conference held today at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Mohseni-Bandpey highlighted the significant role of tourism in economic growth, cultural identity, and diplomatic relations. He stated that Iran’s tourism sector aims to make the best use of diverse opportunities such as culinary, health, coastal, and family tourism.

Tourism as a key economic and political tool

The deputy minister underscored tourism’s role in job creation and foreign exchange earnings. He also emphasized its cultural impact, stating that promoting Iran’s historical and cultural heritage helps strengthen national identity.

Additionally, the official pointed out tourism’s diplomatic benefits, particularly in fostering international interactions when other channels may be less effective.

Mohseni-Bandpey addressed the portrayal of Iran in international media, stressing that tourism development is an effective strategy to counter negative narratives, underlining that the upcoming exhibition aims to showcase Iran as a safe and attractive destination for travelers worldwide.

Expanding international participation

This year’s exhibition will be significantly larger, occupying a total area of 55,000 square meters to address previous concerns regarding limited space. More than eight international delegations have confirmed their attendance, with 14 countries, including Turkey, Qatar, Malaysia, Thailand, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Madagascar, and the UAE, set to participate with their own pavilions.

Key features of the exhibition include 20 educational workshops led by 27 distinguished experts, 10 specialized panels focusing on various tourism sectors, and dedicated areas for scientific and academic associations. A selection of students, as honorary cultural ambassadors, will also take part in the event, introducing Iran’s tourist attractions to international guests.

Grand opening with 500 distinguished guests

The exhibition’s opening ceremony will host 500 domestic and international figures. As part of a broader effort to promote tourism awareness, free entry has been arranged for students and university attendees.

Incentives for affordable tourism

Mohseni-Bandpey noted that the government has introduced tax exemptions for one- to three-star hotels to help make travel more accessible. He said that the initiative is aimed to prevent price hikes and encourage budget-friendly travel options.

Discussions have also been held with pension funds and the hotel industry to facilitate affordable tourism packages. Moreover, agreements with the Welfare Organization will enable families with disabled members to travel at reduced costs, the deputy minister explained.

Encouraging Green Energy in Tourism Facilities

Elsewhere in his remarks, he announced incentives for newly constructed hotels to adopt renewable energy sources, aligning with the country’s sustainability goals.

Focus on innovation and startups

Recognizing the importance of innovation in tourism, a dedicated hall for startups will be featured at the exhibition, Mohseni-Bandpey said reporters. “Furthermore, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, school tours will be organized to promote tourism awareness among students.”

In addition, the official highlighted three essential elements for tourism development; attraction, security, and infrastructure.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

