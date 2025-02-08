Officials sound unified as they react to Leader's new directive on US talks

TEHRAN – Iranian officials from across the political spectrum have reacted to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's Friday comments on possible discussions with the U.S., endorsing his stance and thanking him for his unequivocal backing of the nation.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, pointing out Washington’s shunning of the 2015 nuclear deal, ruled out any future negotiations with the U.S. and asked Iranian officials to focus on finding an internal solution to the country’s challenges instead, by working in tandem with each other and the people.

The statements seem to have omitted confusion and ambiguity regarding Tehran’s stance on talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, who says is looking to strike a deal with Iran after scrapping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and initiating unprecedented economic pressure on the country.

In his remarks to Iran’s Air Force personnel, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that while Trump officially withdrew from the deal, his predecessor, who had signed the JCPOA himself, had not exactly upheld Washington’s commitments either. “Therefore, negotiating with such a government is unwise, unintelligent and dishonorable and there should be no negotiation with it.” He declared.

He, however, said negotiations are not innately bad, and that Iranian officials should view the U.S. as the only exception.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was among the first high-ranking officials to respond to the Leader's new directive, thanking Ayatollah Khamenei for acknowledging the Ministry's efforts in his Friday remarks. Araghchi stated that the Leader's observation that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently "one of the busiest" was a source of pride for him and his colleagues.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in fulfilling its inherent duties and based on the three principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency, will use all capacities to advance a comprehensive, active, and effective foreign policy aimed at securing national interests and security and increasing the power and prestige of the country through political and diplomatic interactions,” he said in a message issued early Saturday.

The spokeswoman of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration, said in a post on X that the government will do its best to abide by the Leader’s directive and emit a unified voice from Iran. “While everyone is aware of the problems, today we need more unity and solidarity than yesterday to overcome these issues,” Fatemeh Mohajerani said, adding, “Negotiations with European countries will continue, and everyone knows well that Iran will not engage in negotiations if they are dishonorable.”

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also affirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s stance, asking his colleagues in the legislative body and other government branches to refrain from creating divisions. “There should not be any duality here. The nature of the Leader's remarks was firm, definitive, and different from the past.”

Iran's president, who has prided himself on being a follower of the Leader since his time as a lawmaker, echoed Ayatollah Khamenei’s sentiments in a Tehran ceremony: "We and our children are capable of creating a better future with what we have. We just need to believe in ourself and realize that we can. When we develop a deep and long-term vision, we can achieve and undertake the actions we desire.”

