Hajizadeh: Our resilient nation won’t yield to pressure

TEHRAN – IRGC Aerospace Chief Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh mocked Trump’s recent threat to “bomb Iran,” stating, “The U.S. lacks the guts for war.”

Speaking in the capital Tehran at the celebratory parades commemorating the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Monday, he dismissed U.S. military posturing as bluster, citing Iran’s advanced defense systems.

“Our resilient nation doesn’t yield to force,” Hajizadeh said, urging confidence in national resilience.

He credited Iran’s deterrence capabilities for thwarting foreign aggression, adding, “Our enemies know any attack will trigger a devastating response. We are alert and ready. Make one wrong move and see what happens.”

The commander emphasized the nation’s self-reliance, rejecting negotiations under intimidation as a sign of weakness.