Tehran tourism fair opens with great enthusiasm

TEHRAN - The 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition opened this morning amid a diverse crowd of high-ranking officials, business leaders, travel enthusiasts, and avid visitors. The grand opening ceremony was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, alongside tens of foreign diplomats and representatives from the travel industry.

Pezeshkian underscored in the opening ceremony of the tourism fair the necessity of fostering tourism and strengthening ties with friendly and neighboring countries. “Only in peace and harmony can we truly host and welcome each other,” he said. “Anyone visiting Iran is our esteemed guest. By the grace of God, we have close and deep relations with all our neighbors, and we will continue this closeness.”

Moreover, the Iranian president criticized the spread of false narratives about Iran, saying, “If people come and see for themselves, they will realize that what is said against Iran from certain tribunes is untrue. Iran has a friendly, loving, and humane people. Every corner of Iran is full of friendliness and harmony, and Iranian hospitality is exemplary.”

Salehi-Amiri, for his part, emphasized Iran’s commitment to strengthening the travel industry. Iran has a wealth of cultural and natural attractions that deserve global recognition. This exhibition is a step toward attracting more tourists and fostering cooperation among travel businesses, the minister underlined. Salehi-Amiri referred to all tourism sector stakeholders, including investors, hoteliers, travel agencies, and ecotourism operators, as pillars of Iran’s tourism industry. He stated that the ancient land possesses vast tourism potential and encompasses all types of tourism worldwide.

Beyond business and networking, the exhibition has taken on a festival-like atmosphere, with live performances, traditional music, and food stalls offering samples of regional specialties. Moreover, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts highlighted various tourism capacities in Iran, including religious, natural, and rural ecotourism, maritime, agricultural, historical, and cultural tourism. He added that ecotourism, as an emerging attraction, introduces tourists to local culture, lifestyle, customs, attire, and cuisine.

This year’s exhibition features hundreds of booths and stands representing all 31 provinces of Iran, each highlighting its unique cultural, historical, and natural attractions. Visitors are welcomed into halls filled with colorful banners, traditional handicrafts, regional delicacies, and interactive displays showcasing Iran’s rich tourism potential.

From the pristine beaches of Kish Island to the snow-capped mountains of Alborz, and from the architectural marvels of Isfahan to the ancient ruins of Persepolis, the exhibition serves as a vibrant window into Iran’s tourism landscape. Provinces such as Yazd, Kerman, and Fars have dedicated sections where visitors can explore their UNESCO-listed heritage sites through digital presentations and guided sessions by local experts.

In an interview with the Tehran Times, Reza, a travel agent representing Yazd’s tourism board, spoke about the city’s attraction for history lovers. “Yazd has gained a reputation as an architectural gem, and with its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage City, we have seen a steady increase in international tourists. We hope events like this will help attract more visitors.”

Beyond traditional tourism, the exhibition has also attracted travel tech startups, eco-tourism initiatives, and hospitality businesses showcasing innovative services. Companies specializing in digital travel solutions, online booking platforms, and adventure tourism have set up booths to introduce new ways of exploring Iran.

One of the most visited booths belongs to a startup focused on sustainable tourism. Marzieh, one of the representatives, explained the mission behind their project. “We are working on responsible travel programs that minimize environmental impact and support local communities. Iran has such diverse natural beauty, from the Lut Desert to the lush forests of Gilan, and we want to ensure these places remain protected for future generations.”

Similarly, representatives from the northern province of Mazandaran are promoting their eco-lodges nestled in the Hyrcanian forests. “More people are seeking nature-based experiences, and we are offering guided tours, rural homestays, and adventure packages to showcase the hidden gems of our region,” said Ali, an exhibitor from Mazandaran’s tourism board.

Held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, the exhibition, in its early hours, attracted hundreds of ordinary citizens and travel enthusiasts eager to plan their next domestic or international trip. Many attendees have gathered around Virtual Reality booths offering virtual tours of Iran’s major tourist destinations, from Persepolis to the Caspian Sea coastline.

Zahra, a university student who loves traveling, shared her excitement after trying a VR tour of Kish Island. “I had no idea Iran had such colorful landscapes! This exhibition has inspired me to plan a trip to southern Iran.”

Hossein, a retired teacher from Tehran, explored the handicrafts section and admired the intricate Persian rugs on display. “This exhibition is not just about tourism; it’s about culture and heritage. Every province has something unique to offer, and it makes me appreciate the diversity of our country.”

Following the global pandemic’s impact on travel, Iran’s tourism sector is seeking to revitalize itself through initiatives like this exhibition. Government officials and industry leaders have stressed the importance of boosting domestic and international tourism, highlighting Iran’s visa facilitation policies and improved infrastructure.

In addition, the fair provides a platform for international media personnel, social media influences, and tourism representatives, with delegations from neighboring countries such as Iraq, Turkey, and Tajikistan participating in discussions on regional travel cooperation.

Beyond business and networking, the exhibition has taken on a festival-like atmosphere, with live performances, traditional music, and food stalls offering samples of regional specialties. The scent of saffron-infused dishes and freshly baked bread fills the air as visitors move between different halls, stopping to watch artisans create calligraphy, pottery, and miniature paintings.

A major highlight of the exhibition is the live Persian music performances, drawing large crowds eager to experience Iran’s rich artistic heritage. “It’s not just an exhibition; it’s a celebration of Iran’s identity,” said Mahdi, a visitor who attended the event with his family. “I came for tourism information, but I’m staying for the amazing cultural displays.”

As the exhibition continues over the next few days, organizers expect tens of thousands of visitors to explore the venue, engage with exhibitors, and participate in scheduled panel discussions on tourism development and industry challenges.

With its successful opening, the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition is proving to be a key event in promoting Iran as a travel destination and fostering business growth within the industry. Attendees leave with brochures, new travel ideas, and a renewed appreciation for the country’s rich tourism offerings.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until its closing ceremony on February 14, providing a wide experience for all those eager to explore the wonders of Iran and beyond.

AM