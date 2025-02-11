Centuries-old Yazd passageway recreated at Tehran fair

TEHRAN - A model of a centuries-old passageway, which is located in the UNESCO-registered city of Yazd, has been installed at the Yazd’s pavilion during the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition, which opened in the Iranian capital on Tuesday morning.

Among the visitors of that work of art was Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian who was accompanied by Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, after they delivered their opening remakes and started a brief tour of the exhibition.

It is an imitation of “Gozar-e Yuzdaran” (Cheetah Keepers’ Passage) aimed to introduce visitors to the traditional ambiance of Yazd’s historic fabric, an exhibitor told the Tehran Times on Tuesday.

The recreated passageway highlights cultural and historical elements of Yazd and symbolically features the Asiatic cheetah, an endangered species closely linked to the region’s heritage. Organizers designed the alleyway to evoke the atmosphere of one of Yazd’s oldest neighborhoods, allowing attendees to experience a piece of the city’s history within the exhibition space.

During the visit, a local artist presented Pezeshkian and Salehi-Amiri with a portrait painting as a token of appreciation.

Gozar-e Yuzdaran is situated within the Fahadan neighborhood which embraces many historical gems inside the historical core of Yazd.

A don’t miss destination

With its atmospheric bazaars, winding lanes, a forest of badgirs, mud-brick houses, and delightful places to stay, Yazd is a don’t miss destination.

Heritage experts believe that Yazd is a living testament to the intelligent use of the limited resources available in the desert for survival. Water is brought to the city through the ancient qanat system.

Each district of the city is built on a qanat and has a communal center. In addition, the use of earth in buildings includes walls and roofs through the construction of vaults and domes. Homes are built with underground courtyards that serve underground areas. Wind catchers, inner courtyards, and thick earth walls ensure a pleasant microclimate. From a divine point of view, the city enjoys the peaceful coexistence of three religions: Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism.

AM