Trump is making a mockery of MAGA so far…

NORTH CAROLINA - Iranians honestly must count themselves lucky to be Iranians. And all the rest of the world lucky not to be American with citizens stuck in an “empire” that is decaying and dying and has done little real good in decades for the planet and humanity generally.

This death of a sordid empire is being done not by alleged enemies of the U.S. but by Washington itself no matter what political party is marginally in charge. And Washington has no clue who its “enemies” really are! Iran has never been an “enemy” and has tried mightily, some Americans at least see, to mend relations with the U.S., but even so Iran has also stood up for justice like in Palestine and for decades against ill and misguided treatment by the U.S. and its allies. We have learned recently, for one thing, that the U.S. has spent billions via the USAID agency seeding the entire world with bought “journalists” spouting empire propaganda. A free mainstream press in the U.S.? That is a huge joke. Leaders condemning and threatening Iran in Washington, for example, for Iran’s efforts to castrate Apartheid bloody cancerous Israel are insane. Little do they know that they lose credibility weekly, that they are chipping away at U.S. hegemonies across the globe. What we see now in America or in Washington is absolute desperation to MAGA, but the entire Trump project is doomed to fail because it’s bellicose, based on power projection and stupidity, with not a sliver of what really counts: morality.

Personally, like it or not and no objection to it here, the simple policy of mandating hijab in Iran is seized upon in the West but especially in the U.S. as some sort of crime. One must ask: is that mostly all the West has to gripe about regarding Iran’s social policies? When free speech, a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution, is being eviscerated and in parts of Europe, too, including in Ukraine where Zelensky is the fool of fools?

And Trump has the gall to glorify sending the MOAB bomb to Israel, and its 11 tons of explosives, equivalent to a small nuclear bomb in destructive yield. (Yet I am reminded by a friend of Iran, Philip Giraldi, for decades a CIA hire but retired now, that Israel does not have an aircraft capable of delivering this bomb.) Which begs the question: is an American aircraft going to deliver it someday onto Palestinians, or onto Iran? Did Trump threaten Iran by giving this bomb to Israel as a substitute for Zionist nukes? It seems so. Because if the Zionists ever did drop a nuke anywhere, somehow it would destroy a decaying Israel, too. And Mr. Moab might accomplish the same end result at enormous costs to innocent lives.

Biden was a disaster, and Trump is, too, even though he is trying to reduce the red ink, to dent the profligacy in what is or will eventually prove to be U.S. bankruptcy no matter what Trump does. Trump is fast turning Washington into a dictatorship, not a democratic republic, and mostly on Israel’s behalf.

Students of history know this much: All dying empires follow the same path. The Roman Empire is a good example and the U.S. is showing the same diseases: Buffoonery, deep corruption, costly military adventures, economic decay headed to economic collapse and wild state repression of average people. We feel these things in the U.S. even while Trump’s MAGA plan allegedly aims to reverse these ills even while, at the same time, it is exemplifying them on steroids. And again, this is evident because there is NO sensibility in the MAGA plan that includes justice and morality on a wide scale. Were Trump and the bizarre minions in his administration also aiming to throttle back the Zionists as a core principle, and they are not, Trump’s Presidency would likely blossom into the best since World War 2 and Trump would become a Nobel laureate and be feted across humanity as one super leader. And America would be freed from the curse of Zionists and in fact the entire world, too, with huge rewards both economic and in its foreign relations. That’s what a real MAGA effort simply constitutes.