“I Want to See Mioussov” on stage at Niavaran center

TEHRAN- An adaptation of Russian writer Valentin Kataev’s 1947 play “I Want to See Mioussov” is currently on stage at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center.

Mohammad Javad Habibi is the director of the play, which has been translated into Persian by Mahmoud Azizi.

Hasti Jafari, Amir Shariat, Matin Tajik, Goudarz Hajari, Mehdi Kazemlu and Saba Amiri are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage for a month.

"I Want to See Mioussov" is a comedic play, which revolves around a series of misunderstandings and mistaken identities.

The story follows a dedicated handyman named Zaitsev, who is responsible for renovating a nursery in Moscow. One day, he needs to meet with Comrade Mioussov, a patient at a prestigious rest home called The Sunflowers, to secure his signature on a delivery receipt for 50 kilograms of white enamel paint.

However, Zaitsev soon discovers that entry to this esteemed institution is not so easily obtained, particularly since it caters to prominent individuals.

To navigate this bureaucratic obstacle, Zaitsev improvises a clever deception. He fabricates a story claiming to be the husband of Klava Ignatyuk, a renowned agronomist who has just been awarded a gold medal for her agricultural achievements and is currently making headlines.

In a twist of fate, Klava also arrives at The Sunflowers on the same day, intending to meet her actual husband. The rest home staff, unaware of Zaitsev's true identity, mistakenly assume him to be Klava’s secret lover, a misunderstanding that sets off a chain of comedic events.

As the plot unfolds, Zaitsev's initial intent—to obtain a simple signature—spirals into a comedic farce filled with misunderstandings. He cleverly navigates the social dynamics of the rest home, interacting with Klava and the staff while keeping up the pretense of being her husband. The comedy hinges on the absurdity of the situation, illustrating how easy it is for miscommunication and false identities to complicate what should be a straightforward encounter.

The humor of "I Want to See Mioussov" is layered with social commentary on the bureaucratic nature of Soviet society. Through laughter, Kataev critiques the red tape and arbitrary restrictions that govern personal interactions. The play reflects a universal theme: the folly of bureaucracy and the human desire for connection, even amidst confusion and deception.

The first performance of "I Want to See Mioussov" took place on November 12, 1965, at the Theatre des Nouveautés, with a production directed by Jacques Fabbri, who also played the title role.

The play has since been translated into French by Tamara Dalmat and Marc Gilbert Sauvajon and has seen significant success, resonating with audiences beyond its Russian origins. Through its blend of humor and social critique, the play remains a relevant examination of societal norms and human behavior in the face of absurdity.

SAB/

