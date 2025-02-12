Mongolia welcomes cooperation with IRCS

TEHRAN – Secretary General of the Mongolian Red Cross Society, Bolormaa Nordov, has voiced Mongolia’s readiness to expand cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

Lauding the capabilities of IRCS in addressing hazards, Nordov said, “Mongolia is one of the most disaster-prone areas in the world, with harsh winter. We are interested in benefiting from the experiences, and capacities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, particularly in providing relief services,” Mehr news agency reported.

The official made the remarks on Tuesday in an online meeting with the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand.

“The Mongolian Red Cross Society is responsible for people’s health and well-being. We are willing to utilize the Iranian Red Crescent Society's knowledge in medical and pharmaceutical sectors, as well,” Nordov further noted.

Highlighting the significance of boosting synergy among international societies, Kolivand, for his part, proposed running a joint university to train participants on the critical actions required to respond to emergencies, disasters, and accidents.

Establishing joint medical centers, pharmaceutical and textile companies, as well as launching health tourism comprehensive centers were among other suggested issues for the expansion of collaborations.

The official went on to say that the IRCS quick response teams are ready to provide assistance to other societies in any part of the world, highlighting that one of the main objectives of the IRCS is to educate and empower other societies.

Signing a memorandum of understanding will facilitate and lay the basis for furthering cooperation, Kolivand added.

IRCS is a top organization

In September 2024, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) project manager, Faisal Mahboob, lauded the capabilities of the IRCS as outstanding.

The official said he was really impressed by the capacity and the wide range of activities carried out by the IRCS.

“The International Federation will support the activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to commence a new phase of collaboration with the society,” Mahboob added, the IRCS website reported.

In May 2024, Pir-hossein Kolivand, head of the IRCS, said the IRCS is recognized as one of the five prominent societies worldwide thanks to its wide range of activities and great achievements both nationally and internationally.

Referring to health, treatment, and rehabilitation as one of the parts of the IRCS activities, Kolivand said the IRCS hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics meet the medical and therapeutic needs of thousands of citizens every day.

The IRCS medical centers abroad are reputable worldwide. As a humanitarian organization, the IRCS is trying to alleviate the suffering of the people involved in accidents, emergencies, and conflicts.

“Today, collaborations with knowledge-based firms have resulted in advancements in manufacturing orthoses, prostheses, artificial organs, and new medications, with plans to extend cooperation to rescue and relief efforts as well,” the official noted.

IRCS signs MOUs with 19 societies over three years

The IRCS has signed memorandums of understanding with red crescent societies of 19 countries over the past three years to expand and enhance cooperation in humanitarian as well as rescue and relief operations.

The IRCS looks forward to boosting cooperation with other societies to promote awareness, resilience, and capabilities of the societies in confrontation with disasters and the provision of relief services.

