Palestinian health ministry calls for release of doctor tortured in Israeli prison

The Palestinian Ministry of Health called for the immediate release of Dr Hussam Abu Safia, a paediatrician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, along with all medical staff detained by Israel, the Wafa news agency reported.

The ministry's call came after the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights reported that Abu Safia met his lawyer for the first time on Tuesday evening at Ofer Prison, 47 days after being "abducted" by Israeli forces.

His lawyer said that Dr Abu Safia was kept in solitary confinement for 25 days, subjected to electric shocks, beaten with sticks, and lost about 12 kilograms. The doctor also suffers from an enlarged heart muscle but has not been provided with treatment in Ofer Prison.