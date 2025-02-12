CPJ: Israel responsible for nearly 70 percent of journalist deaths in 2024 

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said a record number of journalists were killed globally in 2024, with Israel responsible for nearly 70 percent of the deaths.

In a statement, the CPJ said at least 124 journalists were killed in 18 countries in 2024, amounting to the deadliest year for reporters and media workers since the committee started recording the numbers more than three decades ago, according to Reuters.

The CPJ said that 85 journalists were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza and accused Israel of attempting to stifle investigations of incidents, shift blame onto journalists and ignore its duty to hold people to account for the killings.