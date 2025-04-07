Israel ‘deliberately targeting’ journalists in Gaza

Israel has been targeting journalists in the occupied Palestinian territory with more intensity since October 7, 2023, journalist and author Antony Lowenstein has told Al Jazeera, pointing to studies that track the number of media workers killed in conflicts.

“The number of journalists killed in Gaza is greater than that of all conflicts in the last 100 years combined,” Lowenstein said, citing a study by Brown University’s Cost of War project.



He added that the figures pointed to a “deliberate targeting of journalists”.