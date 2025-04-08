Israelis kill over 210 Gaza journalists

TEHRAN – Another journalist has died after an Israeli attack on a media tent in Gaza.

Journalist Ahmed Mansour died from severe injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a media tent near the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Mansour, a father of two, suffered critical burns in the attack and passed away in the hospital shortly afterward.

The terror attack occurred on Monday and also claimed the lives of fellow journalists Hilmi al-Faqawi and Youssef al-Khzandar. Several others were injured.

The strike ignited a devastating fire in the media camp, with witnesses describing horrific scenes as journalists were engulfed in flames while locals desperately tried to put out the blaze.

A viral video showed Mansour burning in the inferno. Freelance photographer Abed Shaat described the moment to Al Jazeera:

“I started taking pictures from a distance, but as I got closer to the burning tent, I saw one of my colleagues on fire. I couldn’t continue filming.”

“I don’t even know how I found the courage to approach the flames and try to pull him out. The fire was intense. A gas canister had exploded, and another one was still burning.”

“I tried to pull him out by his leg, but his pants tore off in my hand. I tried from another angle, but I couldn’t.”

Mansour’s death was confirmed on Tuesday. Other journalists injured in the attack include Hassan Aslih, Ahmed al-Agha, Mohammed Fayeq, Abdullah al-Attar, Ihab al-Bardini, Mahmoud Awad, and Majed Qudeih.

The Palestinian Media Assembly condemned the bombing, mourning the loss of al-Faqawi, who reported for the Palestine Today news agency.

The International Commission to Support Palestinians’ Rights stated that the targeting of journalists constitutes a war crime and was clearly aimed at silencing coverage of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Social media was flooded with outrage as activists decried what they called the systematic targeting of journalists, part of broader human rights violations against civilians.

Under international humanitarian law, journalists are supposed to be protected in conflict zones, but they continue to face lethal violence.

Mansour’s death brings the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 to more than 211.

In response, the Gaza Government Media Office released a statement

“The number of journalists martyred since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza has risen to 211. This includes journalist Hilmi al-Faqawi, who died instantly in the strike near Nasser Hospital, and Ahmed Mansour, who later succumbed to his injuries. Both worked with the Palestine Today news agency.”

“We strongly condemn the deliberate targeting and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation. We call on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and press organizations worldwide to denounce these systematic crimes.”

“We hold the Israeli occupation, the U.S. administration, and other complicit countries – such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France – fully responsible for this heinous act.”

“We urge the international community, human rights bodies, and journalism organizations to condemn these crimes, pursue justice in international courts, and take meaningful action to stop the genocide. Immediate efforts are needed to protect journalists and halt the killing of media personnel in Gaza.”

“We pray for mercy and Paradise for our martyred colleagues, comfort for their families and the Palestinian press, and a speedy recovery for the wounded.”

