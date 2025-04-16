Palestinian Photographer killed in Israeli attack on Gaza
April 16, 2025 - 22:13
Israeli airstrikes in the early hours of Wednesday morning have killed renowned Palestinian photographer Fatima Hassouna, along with several members of her family, in a targeted attack on their home in Gaza City.
The killing of Hassouna adds to the growing list of journalists and media workers who have lost their lives during the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, raising further concerns about press freedom and the targeting of civilian infrastructure.
