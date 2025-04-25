Over 212 journalists since start of war on Gaza

Israeli forces have killed over 212 Palestinian journalists since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, according to a statement by Gaza’s Government Media Office reported by Al Jazeera.

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed Al Aqsa Radio journalist Saeed Amin Abu Hassanein alongside his wife and daughter in a strike in Deir al Balah.

The statement also called on “International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and all journalistic bodies in all countries of the world to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip,” according to the report.