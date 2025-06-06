Three journalists killed in Israeli strikes on a hospital in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis overnight into Thursday, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies, Euro News reported.

It was not immediately clear if the strikes were related to the recovery mission overnight of the bodies of two hostages.

In Gaza City, three journalists were among five Palestinians who were killed in Israeli strikes on the courtyard of the al-Ahli Hospital in the north of the enclave. A half dozen others were injured in the attack, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Over 180 journalists and media workers have been killed since the start of Israel’s military campaign, the vast majority of them in Gaza, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.