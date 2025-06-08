Dozens wounded in necks, chests, heads from shootings near aid sites

Earlier Sunday morning, the GHF posted on Facebook that it was going to open and deliver food. That’s why many Palestinians approached distribution points in both Wadi Gaza and al-Mawasi, Rafah. Thousands of people approached these distribution points to try to collect whatever food they could.

As usual, Israeli forces used live ammunition to disperse Palestinians. They also used tear gas, injuring many people. In Rafah, at least four Palestinians were killed and some 100 people injured. They suffered wounds in their necks, chests and heads. The situation is very critical. Doctors are saying it’s very challenging to treat their wounds.

Also, here in the middle area, where Palestinians approached the second GHF distribution point, at least one Palestinian was killed and 20 others injured, also very critically.

Palestinians say the only reason they go [to the GHF aid distribution points] is that they are the only food sources for their families. But distribution points are not safe. Palestinians do not have a safe place to go to.