Israel kills nearly 100 people in Gaza in 24 hours, halts aid
June 4, 2025 - 14:36
At least 95 Palestinians have been killed and 440 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.
Israel’s military has warned starving Palestinians in Gaza against approaching roads to the U.S.-backed aid distribution sites run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which will be closed for a whole day for “renovation, reorganization and efficiency improvement work”.
