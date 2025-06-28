Maduro honors Iranian news anchor, IRIB martyrs at Venezuela’s journalism ceremony

TEHRAN- in a ceremony held on Friday at the Presidential Palace of Venezuela to mark National Journalism Day, President Nicolás Maduro awarded special journalism prizes to prominent figures in the field. Among the recipients was Sahar Emami, an Iranian news anchor at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) News Network, who has become a symbol of bravery and resilience after recent Israeli strikes on Iran.

The awards also honored the memory of martyrs Nima Rojabpour, Head of the News Department, and Masoumeh Azimi, an administrative staff member of Iranian Television, who were killed by the Israeli regime during an attack on Iranian state TV while performing their duties.

The ceremony underscored Venezuela’s appreciation for their sacrifices and highlighted the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between the two nations. Iranian Ambassador to Caracas, Ali Chegeni, received these honors on behalf of the awardees.

In a video message sent to the ceremony, Sahar Emami recounted the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, including the massacre of civilians, women, and children during the attacks on Iran. She expressed gratitude to the Venezuelan nation and government for their steadfast support for Iran, praising Venezuela as a great nation with heroes like Simón Bolívar.

This gesture underscores the enduring bonds of friendship and solidarity between Iran and Venezuela, especially in the face of external threats and aggression, she noted.

On June 16, during a live broadcast, Iranian journalist Sahar Emami emerged as a symbol of courage and steadfastness after an Israeli missile targeted the headquarters of Iran’s state television. The incident took place while she was delivering a news report on IRINN (Islamic Republic of Iran News Network).

As the studio trembled and chaos unfolded behind the scenes, she momentarily stepped away for safety. Shortly afterward, she returned to her position at the desk with remarkable composure, continuing the live transmission and sending a clear message: the voice of truth cannot be silenced.

During her on-air statement, Emami addressed the attack with conviction, condemning it as “a reckless move by the Israeli government to suppress free expression.” She emphasized, “Even if the physical building is hit, the voice of truth will endure. We will persist in our work, and our national media will continue broadcasting with resilience.” Her remarks quickly garnered praise across social platforms such as X, Instagram, and Telegram, where many lauded her courage and referred to her as a “fighter for press freedom” and a “symbol of national resilience.”

Since that day, her image has become a common sight throughout Iran—appearing on television screens, social media posts, and public spaces. A widely circulated video captures her condemning the attack as “a strike against the homeland’s integrity,” just before an explosion erupts behind her, prompting her to swiftly exit the set while maintaining her composure.

Photo: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (left) presents a special award to Iranian Ambassador to Caracas, Ali Chegeni, on behalf of journalist Sahar Emami in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 27, 2025.

