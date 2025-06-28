Iranian artists’ homes destroyed through Zionist regime’s attacks on Tehran

TEHRAN – During the 12-day attacks of the Zionist regime on Tehran, the homes of several Iranian artists have been destroyed.

According to reports from several news outlets, the homes of composer and musician Keyvan Saket and playwright Akbar Radi are among those damaged in the attacks that took place from June 13 to 24. Additionally, the paternal home and office of actress Laleh Eskandari have also been destroyed.

The attacks, reportedly carried out as part of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran, have caused widespread destruction in various parts of Tehran, including Keshavarz Boulevard.

The home of renowned musician Keyvan Saket was destroyed in attacks. Saket, a master of the tar and setar, stated that he has always championed peace and love, and that war is the antithesis of everything he stands for. Despite the destruction, he expressed a commitment to Iranian culture and a belief in the nation's resilience.

Saket had learned that his home had been hit by an Israeli missile while sheltering with his family in a nearby town. Yet, his neighbor’s call delivering the grim news did not keep him from rushing back after the ceasefire was declared.

According to Saket, one of the bombs fired at his residence failed to detonate, a stroke of fortune that spared further destruction. But it barred him and his family from entering their home due to safety concerns.

“Once the issue was resolved and we were allowed inside, we faced an unsettling scene,” he said. “The doors and windows were shattered, the building’s facade was obliterated, and household appliances like the washing machine and refrigerator were severely damaged. The attack was so intense that even the iron doors of the building were mangled,” he noted.

Saket’s voice carried a deep sorrow as he reflected on the toll of the conflict. “With every fiber of my being, I despise war and those who ignite it,” he said, lamenting the loss of a home he cherished.

In a video showing the destruction of his home, Saket said: “My life has been destroyed, but my life is a sacrifice for Iran. Ninety percent of the work I’ve done has been based on love for Iran, Iranian culture, and the people of Iran. My soul is a sacrifice for Iran’s culture, my house is nothing”.

“I am not a politician. I have always strived for peace, love, and friendship. War is the ugliest thing one can impose on another. We are compelled to defend ourselves,” the composer added.

Keyvan Saket, 63, is the fastest tar and setar (traditional Iranian instruments) player in Iran. He has always believed in introducing Iranian traditional music to the world. He has performed well-known pieces from classical composers like Beethoven, Mozart, Paganini, Vivaldi, Strauss, and more.

He established the Vaziri Band in 1996 and has since performed numerous pieces with them and held many concerts in Iran, Canada, and Australia.

Akbar Radi's office and house, located on Keshavarz Boulevard in central Tehran, were destroyed due to recent attacks as well.

Radi’s home, which also housed his personal office, was part of a six-story building, all of which was demolished.

“On the evening of June 15, two explosions occurred near my family home. My mother was inside, watching television, when suddenly our home was destroyed,” his son, Arash, said.

“Thank God my mother was not physically harmed, but she was affected by the shockwave and has now gone to stay at my brother’s home in northern Iran,” he added.

“Our house has been completely destroyed and is no longer habitable. The only thing I could do was to gather my father’s handwritten notes, which hold historical and artistic value,” Arash stated.

Akbar Radi (1939-2007) was a well-known playwright, and some of his works have been compared to those of Anton Chekhov and Henrik Ibsen.



During the Zionist regime’s attacks on parts of the capital, the television and cinema actress Laleh Eskandari’s mother’s home was also damaged.

“My mother was at home, and an explosion occurred very close to her residence. Thank God she wasn’t harmed, as she happened to be away from the windows at the time,” she said.

“My office was also near Sabounchi Street, and it was damaged due to an explosion that happened there. We could have easily been victims of this war in any of these incidents,” she expressed.

“Seeing the images of explosions in various areas is truly painful for me, and it reminds me of my childhood and the Iran-Iraq war. I still remember many scenes from the bombings during the Sacred Defense era. When my mother’s house was damaged, those old images from the imposed war came rushing back to my mind,” Eskandari emphasized.

“Many of the videos and photos circulating these days look like scenes from the movies and series we act in. In the series ‘Red Soil’, there's a scene where I return to my childhood home only to find it bombed and everything destroyed. When my mother’s home was damaged, I had a strange feeling; it was hard to believe that this was actually happening,” she continued.

“I’ve always wished for peace and hoped for a world free from war and violence, but sadly, in recent years, peace has faded, and the intervals between tragic events have become shorter. I truly hope that peace will prevail soon,” she stressed.

Laleh Eskandari, 49, is an Iranian actress who has had an extensive career in film and television. During her 25-year artistic career, she has performed in more than 25 films and series.

She is also a professional painter and photographer. She has held many photography exhibitions around the world, such as Sweden, the U.S., among others.

Photo: A Picture of the late playwright Akbar Radi can be seen at his house in Tehran, which was destroyed during Israeli attacks on Iran.

SS/SAB

