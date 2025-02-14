 Iran team lauds China’s hospitality at 2025 Asian Winter Games

TEHRAN - The Iranian ski mountaineering team has had a rewarding experience at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. With ski mountaineering making its debut at the 2025 Asian Winter Games, this competition marks a significant milestone for athletes worldwide, and Iran’s national team embraced the opportunity to compete on this prestigious stage.

Competing for the first time in the Winter Games, the Iranian team, led by manager Mahmoud Hashemi, faced strong competitors from China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Yet, despite the challenges, the team is optimistic about the future.

“We hope to be better in the future and aim for a podium finish in the finals,” Hashemi remarked after a competitive mixed-relay event. “We’re up against very strong teams that have had more exposure to international competitions, but we are hopeful.”

China’s meticulous event organization and warm hospitality stood out to the Iranian team.

Hashemi praised the host nation for its efforts, “Everything here is fine. The event organization, food, transportation – everything is well-managed. I know it’s a hard job, but the arrangements have been excellent.” His sentiments were echoed by the athletes, who shared their appreciation for the high standards of the competition.

Iran’s ski mountaineering team is a blend of experience and youthful talent, including two male and two female athletes. Among them is 22-year-old Ali Kalhor, who has quickly risen through the sport’s ranks. Transitioning from alpine skiing to ski mountaineering in 2018, Kalhor has already achieved significant milestones, including a medal at the Asian Championship and a Youth Olympic bronze.

“Switching from Alpine skiing to ski mountaineering was difficult, but my skills in descending have certainly helped me in this sport,” Kalhor explained. Reflecting on his second time competing in China, he added, “Everything was well-organized. China has a lot of experience hosting large-scale events like this, and it shows in how they’ve managed this competition.” For Kalhor, the opportunity to compete on such a high stage is not only about the event but also a step toward his greater ambitions in the sport.

Similarly, Marzieh Baha, a standout female athlete, described her experience in China as both competitive and culturally enriching. Competing in China for the second time since winning three medals at the 2018 Asian Championships, Baha fondly recalled visiting iconic locations like the Great Wall of China. “The Great Wall is so beautiful and huge,” she said. “The cultural richness here complements the athletic experience, making competing in China truly special.”

Baha, who is breaking barriers for women in Iran, believes this year’s Games were an eye-opener. “The competition was tough, but I am proud of our team’s performance,” she shared. “It’s not easy, especially when we are still lacking some experience in international competitions. But we did our best, and that’s what matters.”

Both Kalhor and Baha are excited about the growing professionalism in ski mountaineering, particularly with its inclusion in the Winter Olympics and Asian Games. “The future of ski mountaineering looks bright,” Kalhor said, praising the challenging routes and professional execution of the Harbin competition.

For Baha, this competition is a step toward encouraging more young women in Iran to take up ski mountaineering. “There is a lot of potential among young female athletes in Iran,” she said. “We need to encourage more women to join and continue developing the sport.”

Looking ahead, the Iranian team is focused on improving their skills and qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Hashemi, who also serves on the management committee of the Asian Ski Mountaineering Council, emphasized the importance of competing in diverse environments. “It’s vital to train in various weather conditions, as we saw during the competition. This kind of experience is invaluable,” he noted.

The Iranian team’s experience in China not only strengthened their resolve for future competitions but also highlighted the camaraderie and professionalism that events like the Asian Winter Games foster. “I’ve learned so much here in China, especially from competing with such strong athletes. This experience will guide me in future competitions,” Kalhor said.

Baha echoed similar sentiments, reflecting on China’s progress since her last visit in 2018. “The athletes here are incredibly professional, and the event was beautifully managed. I’m excited to see how my career will grow alongside this sport,” she said.

As the Iranian ski mountaineering team continues its quest for excellence, they remain committed to promoting the sport both within Iran and across the globe. The road ahead is challenging, but with each competition, they take one step closer to realizing their potential and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Special thanks to Yang Xinmeng for making this exclusive report possible.