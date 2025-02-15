Tehran’s tourism scene gets a boost with new magazine launch

TEHRAN - The first issue of “Tehran Didani” magazine was unveiled on the final day of the 18th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition. The magazine, whose name implies spectacular, eye-catching, or picturesque Tehran, is dedicated to showcasing tourist attractions of the Iranian capital and aims to serve as a milestone in urban tourism promotion.

Among the officials attending the event were Seyyed Mohammad Hossein Hejazi, the CEO of the Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone who doubles as the Managing Editor for the magazine, and Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpei, the Deputy Minister of Tourism at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, among others.

Addressing the attendees, Hejazi emphasized the significance of small-scale gatherings like these in tourism exhibitions, noting that Tehran Municipality’s efforts to manage urban tourism have positively impacted both residents and visitors. He highlighted that “Tehran Didani” is the result of months of research and collaboration among media professionals and tourism experts. He further invited journalists and critics to review and provide feedback on the publication.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief added that its publishing license was obtained last year from the Press Deputy of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. The publication intends to document Tehran’s tourist attractions and urban tourism initiatives, with the goal of becoming a lasting reference in tourism research and information dissemination.

Mohseni-Bandpei praised the Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone for launching a specialized tourism magazine. He underscored Tehran’s rich historical heritage and its abundance of modern attractions, which contribute to both domestic and international tourism. However, he also pointed out the shortcomings in tourism development despite the city’s vast potential, calling for better resource allocation similar to neighboring countries.

Fatima Karimi, the magazine’s editorial secretary, told the Tehran Times that the need for a dedicated tourism publication had long been felt. She noted that Tehran’s tourism potential has often been overshadowed by its political, economic, and social significance. “Given Tehran Municipality’s efforts to establish a tourism organization, the magazine was created with contributions from experienced tourism journalists to highlight the city’s attractions.”

Karimi expressed optimism about the magazine’s impact, stating that the positive reception at the launch event indicates strong public interest in exploring Tehran’s lesser-known attractions. She also pledged continued efforts to highlight the capital’s hidden tourism potential.

Ahmad Alavi, the Chairman of the Tehran City Tourism Commission, Vali Teimouri, the former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Reza Shangi, the Mayor of District 20, and Alireza Tabesh, the CEO of Social Security Tourism Holding (Hegta) were among other officials participating the event.

Alavi pointed out that despite having hundreds of historical and cultural landmarks, Tehran is often regarded as merely a departure point for weekend getaways. He stressed the need for better public awareness and infrastructure to promote the city as a tourist destination. Additionally, he advocated for easing restrictions on private heritage sites and historic gardens to encourage their preservation and public access.

Tabesh, for his part, underlined that tourism establishments would collaborate with “Tehran Didani” and distribute it to travel agencies and hotels. He expressed hope that other provinces would follow suit with similar publications, recognizing the importance of a specialized tourism discourse.

Tabesh emphasized that the name “Tehran Didani” serves as an invitation to explore the city’s attractions. He called for each issue of the magazine to introduce new sites to keep readers engaged. He also suggested translating the publication into English and distributing it to foreign embassies and international tour operators to enhance Tehran’s global tourism profile.

AM