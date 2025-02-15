Protesters accuse Israel of orchestrating blockade of Iranian flights

The Lebanese army clashed with protesters angry over the government’s decision to block two Iranian passenger planes from landing at Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Security forces threw tear gas at protesters who had staged a sit-in on the airport road on Saturday.

They accused Israel of forcing Lebanese authorities to make the decision.

A large number of people also took to the streets around the airport on Thursday night to condemn the cancellation of the civilian flights from Tehran to Beirut.

The angry protesters set fire to tires and created roadblocks amid clashes with the army that was attempting to reopen the road.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against the United States and Israel.

They accused the Lebanese government of implementing the measure under the influence of Tel Aviv and Washington.



