Iranian flights to Lebanon suspended until February 18

TEHRAN – Hossein Pourfarzaneh, head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, announced on Sunday that all flights to Lebanon have been temporarily halted until February 18 due to “security conditions” at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, following a formal request from Lebanese authorities.

“In light of the exceptional security situation in Beirut and the cancellation of all international flights, Lebanese officials have asked Iran to suspend its flights until the 18th of February,” Pourfarzaneh stated during a press briefing.

He emphasized that Tehran is closely monitoring developments, adding that it awaits “clarity on how the situation will unfold by the specified date.”

When questioned about unverified Israeli threats to “down Iranian planes” bound for Lebanon, Pourfarzaneh said no written warnings had been received by Iranian authorities on such matter.

However, he reiterated that the suspension was strictly based on Lebanon’s security assessment, reflecting Tehran’s adherence to diplomatic protocols.

The suspension comes amid recent developments in Lebanon, where the country canceled a Thursday flight that was supposed to carry Lebanese pilgrims from Tehran to Beirut. With the funeral of the martyred Resistance Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah approaching, many are viewing the move as influenced by Israel and Washington.

Thousands of Lebanese citizens protested the suspensions on Thursday night by blocking roads leading to the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. Demonstrators also took to the streets on Friday and Saturday.

A Lebanese source informed AFP on Saturday that Lebanon twice denied permission for Iranian flights to land last week. Iranian officials reportedly urged Lebanon to prioritize national sovereignty and resist external pressures.

The situation has drawn heavy criticism from both Lebanese citizens and political groups within the Arab country.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it “demands that the government reverse its decision to ban Iranian planes from landing at Beirut airport and take serious measures to prevent the Israeli enemy from imposing its dictates.”

Additionally, Pourfarzaneh confirmed that passengers stranded at Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport had been accommodated in airport hotels, underscoring Tehran’s “duty of care” to both Iranian and Lebanese citizens.

He further described Beirut’s airport as “unsafe,” pledging to restore normal operations once security conditions improve.