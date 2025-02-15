FATF demands Iran to join Palermo

TEHRAN - In a note, Hamshahri discussed the consequences if Iran joins the FATF.

It wrote: Iran's membership in the Palermo Convention not only will not solve Iran's economic problems but also will worsen the current economic situation. Its impact on the lifting of sanctions is "none". The prerequisite for removing Iran from the FATF blacklist is to implement all the clauses of the intergovernmental organization. According to this convention, Iran must provide this institution with its financial data in various fields, including sanctions evasions; therefore, membership in Palermo will only be an achievement for the Western side to obtain vital information to prevent circumventing sanctions by Iran. There is no guarantee that after implementing all of the institution’s orders, there will be no objections to the quality of its implementation.

Ettelaat: Trump and Putin's conversation about Iran

In a commentary, Ettelaat discussed Trump's telephone call with Putin and wrote: Although Iran was not the main focus of the conversation between Trump and Putin, the leaders of the two countries indirectly referred to developments related to our country. Political pundits believe the (20-year) Iran-Russia partnership agreement was designed to reduce the pressure of sanctions. According to Western media outlets, Iran has increasingly sought to strengthen military cooperation with Russia, which has raised concerns about Moscow crossing America's red lines in its interactions with Iran. Tensions between Washington and Moscow over Tehran's nuclear program will continue, especially given the recent strategic agreement between Iran and Russia that has changed the balance of power in the Middle East. It is unclear how Russia will agree with Trump on America's demands from Iran. This comes at a time when political observers predict that the European Union will not easily give in to Trump's demands.

Jam-e-Jam: Negotiation in current situation means surrender

Jam-e-Jam wrote that negotiations with Trump in the current situation in which Trump has set maximalist demands from Iran is a kind of surrender. It wrote: Countering Iran’s asymmetric and conventional weapons is one of the issues that the U.S. President has spoken about. One of the points that can be said in analyzing Trump’s position is that there is a difference between interviews and his instructions. In interviews, he focuses more on the issue of nuclear weapons, but in written instructions, broader issues such as ballistic missiles and asymmetric and even symmetric weapons have been raised. For this reason, in order to clarify Trump's position, prevent misinterpretations, and enlighten public opinion, there is a need for expert dialogue between Iran and the United States. Of course, this dialogue is completely different from negotiation. What is currently being discussed in some media is dialogue, but they mean nothing more than surrender. If they mean abandoning conventional weapons neither Iran nor any country will agree to such negotiations because it is synonymous with surrender and not negotiation.

Javan: Tel Aviv-Washington sedition to disrupt flights between Tehran and Beirut

Javan dealt with the blocking of the Tehran-Beirut flight by Lebanese authorities. The paper said: Lebanon’s authorities did not issue a permit for an Iranian passenger plane to land at Beirut airport under the claim that it may be carrying money to Hezbollah. Canceling the Tehran flight to the Lebanese capital is the second anti-Iran action in less than three months. The coincidence of both cases coupled with the Zionists’ accusations that Iran is trying to illegally transfer money and goods to Hezbollah is a confirmation of the role played by the Zionist regime that is backed by the United States. This action by the Israeli occupation regime is a continuation of its egregious and continuous violations of the principles and rules of international law and a violation of Lebanon’s national sovereignty. For this reason, senior Iranian diplomat Esmail Baqaei called for serious action by competent international organizations, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, to stop Israel's dangerous behavior against the safety and security of civil aviation.