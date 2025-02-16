Iran fall to Kazakhstan at Development Cup-2025

TEHRAN – Iran were defeated by Kazakhstan 2-0 in the Development Cup 2025 on Sunday.

The tournament is taking place in Minsk, Belarus, from Feb. 15 to 21.

Coached by Abbas Chamanian, the Iranian team are set to face Azerbaijan and Russia on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

The competition features youth teams from Belarus, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, along with the Blockchain Sports Academies Team from Brazil.