Iran finish last at Development Cup-2025

TEHRAN – Iran U17 football team lost to Tajikistan 4-1 on penalties to come eighth at the Development Cup-2025 on Friday.

Iran, headed by Abbas Chamanian, lost to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia and Tajikistan in the tournament.

The tournament was held in Minsk, Belarus from Feb. 15 to 21.

The competition brought the youth teams of Belarus, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the Blockchain Sports Academies Team (Brazil) together.

Iran came eighth out of eight teams.