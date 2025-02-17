Iran lose to Azerbaijan at Development Cup-2025

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Azerbaijan 1-0 in the Development Cup 2025 on Monday.

The Iranian team, who had lost to Kazakhstan 2-0 in their opening match, are scheduled to meet Russia on Wednesday.

The tournament is taking place in Minsk, Belarus, from Feb. 15 to 21.

The competition features youth teams from Belarus, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, along with the Blockchain Sports Academies Team from Brazil.