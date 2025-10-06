Humiliation after two years of futile war on Palestinians fighters

TEHRAN - Today marks the second year that Israel is fighting Palestinian rebels in Gaza. The war began as Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel. Israel’s response to the attack has been unimaginably disproportionate.

Now the warring sides – Israel and Hamas – are working on a peace plan proposed by American President Donald Trump and the entire world is wishing this mad war against the Palestinian citizens in Gaza comes to an end.

However, one thing in the Gaza war is extremely surprising. Military and political analysts are amazed that Israel’s two-year barbaric war on the totally besieged Gaza has failed to defeat a few thousand Palestinian fighters.

Israel has not avoided any imaginable crime to defeat Palestinian fighters, or force them to surrender. To the surprise of Israel and its Western allies, every Palestinian that is killed in the war he is replaced by another. In fact, they are fighting for their stolen rights whole-heartedly.

The steadfast resistance of the Palestinian people has been so profound that it makes the Vietnamese struggle against American invaders appear to pale in comparison, especially in the face of the war crimes committed by the Israeli army.

Nothing, even famine, has been able to subdue the Palestinians fighters.

Netanyahu’s boastful promise to wipe out Palestinian fighters, above all Hamas, now lies in ruins—a failure he dares not confess.

Given these facts, a durable and lasting solution must be found for the decades-long Palestinian wound.

If Israel continues to deny the rights of the Palestinians, the world must wait for other surprises by the Palestinian youth in the future.

The genocidal war on Gaza has only brought shame and disgrace for Israel and made the most-equipped army in the Middle East look weak in the face of a few thousand fighters who are ready to die for their legitimate rights.