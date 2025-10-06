Araghchi assures MPs Iran will push on with efforts to protect nuclear know-how

TEHRAN – Iran’s foreign minister says the ministry will press ahead with efforts to safeguard the country’s right to enjoy peaceful nuclear technology in consultation with like-minded nations.

Abbas Araghchi made the comment in a meeting with members of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Monday.

In the meeting held at the Foreign Ministry, the top Iranian diplomat also elaborated on the latest developments pertaining to the country’s foreign policy and briefed the MPs on the attempts made and initiatives taken by the diplomacy apparatus to protect the country’s national interests.

He expounded on the measures adopted by the ministry over the past year, namely in the domain of nuclear energy, enhancement of relations with neighboring countries, promotion of South-South cooperation, utilization of potential at multilateral organizations, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, adopting active diplomacy to counter the Israeli regime’s warmongering and genocide, and supporting Iranians and economic diplomacy.

Araghchi also elaborated on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s itinerary during his trip to New York to attend the 80th plenary session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The top diploma further presented a report on his meetings and talks on the fringes of the UN General Assembly’s session as well as the latest diplomatic efforts to counter the destructive approach adopted by the three European countries as well as the United States to abuse the mechanism designed to settle differences over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to reinstated lifted UN sanctions against Iran.

Araghchi’s meeting with lawmakers seems to have been aimed at allaying their concerns over recent developments pertaining to Iran’s nuclear programs. Some MPs had proposed Iran withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

A number of Iranian legislators do not see eye to eye with other branches of the Iranian government when it comes to the measures which should be adopted in the face of sanctions re-imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.