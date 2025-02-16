Foreign Ministry condemns “irresponsible” G7 statements against Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei has firmly condemned the G7 group of countries for alleging that Iran is playing a “destructive” role in West Asia, while the West continues to fund a regime looking to ethnically cleanse Palestinians.

In a joint statement following an informal meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Group of Seven (G7) nations said they condemn Iran’s “destabilizing actions”, including its uranium enrichment and support for Resistance groups across West Asia.

On Sunday, Baqaei described the allegation of Iran's destabilizing behavior in the region as absurd and irresponsible. He pointed out that the G7 countries—particularly the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, and France—have provided military, financial, and political support to Israel, which has been carrying out a genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip since October of 2023, as evidenced by various official and international reports. These countries have also been engaging in various military and political interventions in the region, the spokesman noted.

"Restoring stability and security in West Asia requires these countries to cease their interventionist policies," Baqaei said.

The spokesperson also dismissed any doubts regarding the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities and enrichment program. He emphasized that these activities are designed to meet the country’s technical and industrial needs while complying with its international rights and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Safeguards Agreement.

“Iran has a pioneering role in advocating for a West Asia free of nuclear weapons, while the Zionist regime is the primary obstacle to this goal,” he stated.

