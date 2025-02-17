Sudan FM in Iran as Tehran says it is 'committed to Khartoum’s stability and unity'

TEHRAN – Sudan’s Foreign Minister, Ali Yusuf Ahmed Al-Sharif, has arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral relations and addressing regional challenges.

This trip marks the first high-level diplomatic engagement since the two nations restored ties in October 2023, following a seven-year hiatus. It signals a renewed partnership amid Sudan’s ongoing civil war.

On Monday, Al-Sharif met with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, who underscored Tehran’s commitment to Sudan’s stability.

“The Islamic Republic emphasizes the establishment of stability in Sudan, the preservation of its territorial integrity, and the formation of a unified government,” Ghalibaf stated, expressing hope for a swift resolution to the conflict.

He also highlighted Iran’s eagerness to expand economic and trade relations, calling the visit a “significant step” toward strengthening cooperation.

Al-Sharif reciprocated the sentiment, thanking Iran for its support during Sudan’s “difficult two years marked by an international conspiracy to fragment the country and plunder its resources.”

He stated that over two million Sudanese have fled as refugees, while tens of thousands of civilians, including women and children, have been killed in the fighting.

Al-Sharif outlined Sudan's post-conflict roadmap, stressing the necessity for internal Sudanese dialogue to define the nation’s future.

He praised Iran’s electoral experience and expressed interest in fostering parliamentary ties once Sudan’s legislative body is reinstated.

“After the war, we hope Iran will play a role in rebuilding our country,” he said, inviting Iranian technical and economic delegations to assist in reconstruction efforts.

Ghalibaf confirmed Iran’s readiness to bolster political and economic collaboration, noting that parliamentary friendship groups would be activated once Sudan’s government is stabilized.

Al-Sharif also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday. He is set to hold a separate meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian before leaving the country.

His trip follows earlier engagements by Sudan’s former foreign minister, Hussein Awad, who attended memorial services for Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi in 2024.

Iran and Sudan, once close allies, saw relations sour in 2016 when Khartoum severed ties in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after an incident at the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

However, the 2023 Saudi-Iran reconciliation brokered by China paved the way for Sudan to re-engage with Tehran.

Under the leadership of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's government has recently strengthened its ties with Russia. Meanwhile, it has accused the UAE of providing substantial support and weaponry to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

The 15-month conflict between the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the RSF has resulted in over 150,000 deaths and displaced 11 million people, pushing Sudan to the brink of famine, according to UN estimates.