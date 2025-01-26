Khartoum's top diplomat to visit Tehran

TEHRAN – Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ali Youssef is scheduled to visit Iran within the next month to bolster bilateral cooperation.

"The Foreign Minister of Sudan will travel to Iran to increase our joint engagements," Sudan's Deputy Ambassador to Iran, Khalid Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, announced on Sunday.

The announcement follows a recent meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Sudan’s chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in New York.

"Iran is a strong country, and with the diplomatic approach of President Pezeshkian's administration, enhancing our bilateral cooperation is now within sight," Al-Sheikh noted in an interview with an Iranian news agency.

Highlighting Iran's resilience against sanctions, he added, "Sudan, similar to Iran, has experienced sanctions, but we are very pleased that Iran has successfully overcome some of the world's largest sanctions."

The deputy ambassador elaborated on the historical relationship between the two countries, saying, "Iran and Sudan have maintained good relations over the past 20 years, and we hope to see these collaborations increase in the current circumstances."

Reflecting on his tenure in Iran, Al-Sheikh expressed, "I am very happy to serve as an ambassador in Iran; it's a very secure and beautiful country.”

He added that the two countries are currently negotiating for economic and trade delegations from Sudan to visit Iran.

Regarding his visit to the Iranian Kish Island, Al-Sheikh commented, "This was my first trip to this beautiful island; Kish has vast economic potential and can play a significant role in enhancing international relations in the region."

He also spoke about the "Kish Expo," saying, "It was very appealing to us; for the first time, a delegation from Sudan participated in an international exhibition in Iran, which is of great importance to us."

Historically, Iran and Sudan maintained close ties, especially since 1989.

However, in 2016, diplomatic relations were re-evaluated after the incidents involving the Saudi embassy in Tehran, during which Sudan aligned itself with Saudi Arabia.

Recent developments have shown a shift towards reconciliation.

In October 2023, both countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations, motivated by mutual interests in facing regional conflicts and economic challenges.

There have also been discussions about expanding economic ties, including trade and investment opportunities, with Sudan looking to leverage Iran's experience in managing international sanctions.