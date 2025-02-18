Mazandaran, Istanbul sci-tech parks to beef up ties

TEHRAN –Mazandaran’s science and technology park, and Istanbul’s Biruni Teknopark, have discussed ways to broaden their technological and scientific interactions.

During the online meeting, Karim Soleimani, head of Mazandaran’s science and technology park, and Sezgin Erzan, general manager of Biruni Teknopark, stressed the significance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of technology, the ministry of science, research, and technology has reported.

The two sides have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focusing on establishing technology transfer offices, supporting the establishment of Iranian and Turkish companies in the two countries, as well as facilitating Iranian companies’ entrance into new markets.

Attracting domestic and foreign investment to support Turkish, and Iranian start-ups will be a new step in the globalization of knowledge-based companies. The cooperation will be a turning point in the development of international markets for the companies operating in Mazandaran’s science and technology park.

By creating a suitable platform for knowledge exchange, investment and establishment of companies, unique opportunities will be provided for the growth and technological progress of Iranian companies at the global level.

The meeting is supposed to be the beginning of a strategic cooperation between the two sides. Iranian knowledge-based companies and start-ups will be able to benefit from the MOU to develop their business in Turkey and Europe.

Iran, Turkey to boost technological co-op

In 2023, the Turkish ambassador to Iran, Hicabi Kirlangic, and the Iranian deputy science minister, Vahid Haddadi-Asl, stressed boosting technological cooperation, particularly joint scientific collaboration.

“Iran’s scientific and technological relations have not developed in parallel with its political and economic ones. We are ready to expand our relations with Turkey in study opportunities, student exchange, scholarships, technology, and knowledge-based companies,” IRIB quoted Haddadi-Asl as saying.

During a meeting that was held in Tehran on September 12, 2023, Haddadi-Asl highlighted the importance of scientific relations between Iran and Turkey as two neighboring Muslim countries.

“Before the coronavirus outbreak, we had Persian language and literature chairs in Turkey. There are still several [academic] chairs in this country,” he added.

“In case Turkish universities agree to establish a Persian language and literature chair, we are willing to dispatch professors and pay for all expenses.”

“Also, we are ready to receive and review Turkey’s proposals for teaching the Turkish language, needed by companies working in Iran.”

“A large number of Iranian students are studying in Turkey, at their own expense, and we would like to study and solve problems in the joint committee.”

Pointing to the recent earthquakes in Iran and Turkey, he stated, “Several Iranian seismologists are interested in conducting research in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkey, and we hope that with the help of the Turkish embassy, the necessary preparations will be made for their presence in Turkey.”

Kirlangic, who has been working in Iran since February, appreciated Iran for extensive assistance to Turkey as the earthquake hit this country and related that to the close relations between the two nations.

He, for his part, stated: “To conduct scientific research on earthquakes, a joint project can be defined by professors and research centers of the two sides.”

Highlighting the cultural, historical, and religious commonalities of Iran and Turkey, he added scientific cooperation between the two countries should be much more than the current level.

MT/MG

