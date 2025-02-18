Indonesia seeks to boost Iranian tourist arrivals amid travel challenges

TEHRAN – Indonesia is aiming to attract more Iranian travelers as the number of Iranian tourists visiting the Southeast Asian nation continues to rise, despite challenges such as the absence of direct flights and high airfare costs

According to Adfikri Kevin Marvel, a diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, a total of 9,230 Iranians traveled to Indonesia in 2024, marking a 28% increase from the 7,177 visitors recorded in 2023.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number stood at approximately 10,440 annually. "We are optimistic that we can surpass pre-pandemic figures and are implementing strategies to achieve this goal," Marvel told in an interview with ISNA.

One key initiative has been organizing familiarization tours for Iranian travel agencies and tour operators. "Last year, we hosted Iranian travel representatives in Bali and Lombok, where they engaged with local tour operators and government officials. These efforts help ensure that hotels and restaurants regulate their services to Iranian travelers' needs," he explained.

Challenges of direct flights and airfare costs

When asked about Indonesian tourists visiting Iran, Marvel admitted that misconceptions about Iran in Indonesian media have influenced public perception. Addressing concerns about the high cost of flights and the lack of direct air connectivity between the two countries, Marvel acknowledged that these factors have affected tourism growth. "Despite these challenges, Iranian tourism to Indonesia is increasing. We have noticed that Iranians are becoming more familiar with Southeast Asia, though Malaysia remains a more well-known destination compared to Indonesia," he said.

Efforts to establish direct flights between Iran and Indonesia have been ongoing, but political and logistical hurdles have prevented progress. "We have worked hard to resolve this issue, but unfortunately, direct flights have not yet been realized. The key obstacle is political, requiring high-level discussions and agreements with airlines and travel service providers," he stated.

Marvel also cited fuel supply as another significant challenge in launching direct flights. However, he noted that some Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, have previously operated direct routes to Iran, and there is speculation that Malaysia may reestablish direct flights soon.

Expanding Indonesia’s tourism appeal

Beyond Bali, which remains the most popular Indonesian destination among Iranian travelers, Marvel emphasized the country’s diverse attractions and affordability. "Indonesia offers a variety of travel experiences, and once visitors arrive, they find costs to be quite reasonable compared to other destinations," he said.

Iran-Indonesia travel relations and perceptions

When asked about Indonesian tourists visiting Iran, Marvel admitted that misconceptions about Iran in Indonesian media have influenced public perception. There is a lot of misinformation about Iran in Indonesian media, but both embassies are working hard to change that narrative and promote Iran as a travel destination, he noted.

Regarding the historical practice of Indonesian pilgrims traveling through Iran en route to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Marvel acknowledged that such journeys have declined in recent years. "Previously, many Indonesian pilgrims visited Iran before continuing to Saudi Arabia, but this has not happened for a long time. The main reason appears to be the lack of direct flights between the two countries," he explained.

