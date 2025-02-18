Taiwan considering multi-billion-dollar arms purchase from US: Reuters

Taiwan is exploring buying arms worth billions of dollars from the United States, sources briefed on the matter said, hoping to win support from the new Trump administration.

Three sources familiar with the situation, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said Taiwan is in talks with Washington.

The package is meant to demonstrate to the United States that Taiwan is committed to its defense, one of the sources said.

A second source said the package would include coastal defense cruise missiles and HIMARS rockets.

"I would be very surprised if it was less than $8 billion. Somewhere between $7 billion to $10 billion," the source added.

US national security adviser Mike Waltz has said he wants to speed delivery of weapons to Taiwan.

Taiwan's defense ministry declined to comment on specific purchases but said it is focused on building its defenses.

"Any weaponry and equipment that can achieve those goals for building the military are listed as targets for tender," it said.

China considers Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.