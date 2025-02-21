Mix-up of Israeli captive’s body ‘indication of what happened in the 15 months’

In a statement, Gaza’s Government Media Office played down the threats made by Israeli officials over the claims that the body returned to Israel on Thursday did not belong to a captive.

The office stated that the remains of the body of the female captive was found mixed with remains of the other people under the rubble of a building, Al Jazeera reported.

The building was relentlessly bombed by multiple air strikes in Gaza.

This is just an indication of what happened in the 15 months of Israel’s relentless bombardment campaign.

Many people who were killed and removed from under the rubble were already torn into pieces.

Many of the bodies were collected in plastic bags and brought to the hospitals.

While covering what happened in Gaza, we have seen this with our own eyes at hospitals.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has confirmed 48,319 Palestinian deaths in Israel’s war on Gaza, while 111,749 people have been wounded. The Government Media Office updated its death toll to at least 61,709 people, saying thousands of Palestinians missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has also released a statement in which it says at least 224 Palestinian children have been killed in the occupied West Bank since January 2023, accounting for half of all child fatalities in the West Bank since UN records began in 2005.

“This surge in violence is causing profound trauma and preventing IRC and partners from responding to meet mounting needs in Jenin, one of the worst-hit areas,” the statement said.

In Jenin, the IRC said it had been “working to support crisis-affected children by adapting classrooms and equipping educators to address trauma” in partnership with the Palestinian organization Teacher Creativity Center (TCC).