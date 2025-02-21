President Pezeshkian sends well wishes to hospitalized Pope Francis 

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran has extended well wishes to Pope Francis, who is currently recovering from bronchitis in a Rome hospital.

Pezeshkian stated on X that he wishes “Pope Francis, who is being treated in hospital for a respiratory infection, well and pray to the Almighty for his health and speedy recovery.”

According to the Holy See Press Office, Pope Francis is stable, showing slight improvements in inflammatory indices, and was even able to get out of bed for breakfast.

This hospitalization, for what is reported to be double pneumonia, marks the fourth time the 88- 88-year-old Pope has been treated at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, including for colon surgery in 2021 and a previous respiratory infection and abdominal surgery in 2023.

Given the Pope's recurring health issues, his well-being and future leadership of the Catholic Church, which he has led since 2013, are increasingly under scrutiny. He has previously indicated a willingness to resign if his health compromises his ability to fulfill his duties.

