Sport Science Research Institute of Iran to collaborate in organizing WCKSS

TEHRAN –The Sport Science Research Institute (SSRI) of Iran will cooperate with the Asian Society of Kinesiology to hold the World Congress on Kinesiology and Sport Science (WCKSS) in Jeju Island, South Korea, from October 25 to 27.

As the official representative of the congress, SSRI has gained authority to oversee different Iranian scientific research presented at the event, IRNA reported.

The congress is centered around the following topics: sport management, psychology of sport and exercise, sociological analysis of sports, biomechanics and sports technologies, physiology and biochemistry of exercise, sports nutrition, metabolism and obesity, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and adaptive exercises.

The 2025 World Congress on Kinesiology & Sport Science aims to foster global knowledge exchange in Kinesiology and Sport Science while concurrently seeking a unified, globally recognized nomenclature for the field encompassing human movement, physical activity, exercise, and sport.

To facilitate robust discourse on the congress themes, there are two distinct meeting formats: A traditional scientific conference dedicated to advancements in Kinesiology and Sport Science and a visionary forum exploring the socio-cultural, historical, and philosophical dimensions.

International Conference on Kinesiology and Sport Science

The 9th Annual Meeting of the Asian Society of Kinesiology (ASK) in 2025 will be co-hosted with the 15th International Conference on Kinesiology and Sport Science, receiving joint support from the International Society of Adaptive Medicine (ICANS), Asian South-Pacific Association of Sport Psychology (ASPASP), Japanese Society of Physical Fitness and Sports Medicine (JSPFSM), and American Kinesiology Association (AKA).

This collaborative event seeks to unite national-level societies in advancing kinesiology and sports science across the world while fostering consensus on a unified nomenclature for the field of human movement, physical activity, exercise, and sport within the region.

Kinesiology and Sport Science (KaSS) Forum 2025

This forum will convene plenary sessions featuring keynote addresses, thematic symposia, and panel discussions exploring the historical evolution, current state, and future trajectory of fields related to human movement, physical activity, exercise, and sport. The forum will also deliberate on strategic pathways to establish a unique academic nomenclature for Kinesiology and Sport Science, as well as the procedural steps necessary to found the Federation of International Society of Sport, Physical Activity, and Kinesiology (tentative).

Sports Sciences Research Institute of Iran

Established in 1998, the Sports Sciences Research Institute (SSRI) of Iran is the only national institute focusing on scientific research in the field of Physical Education and Sports Sciences in the country. Through a series of initiatives, SSRII attempts to conduct and disseminate research, educate and train executives, and function as a think tank, and informational resource for those involved in the sports sciences.

The Institute draws together highly qualified professionals and top university professors in the country and offers a wide variety of professional services to a variety of organizations. Additionally, the SSRII is involved in training PhD. And M.A. students studying Sports Physiology and Sports Management.

At SSRII a wide range of research projects is conducted in different aspects of sports fields including sports physiology, motor behavior, sports management, and sports medicine.

