Tehran hosts talks on enhancing military fitness through sports

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran's Defense Minister, hosted Captain Roberto Recchia, Secretary-General of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), in Tehran on Thursday to discuss the role of sports in improving the physical fitness of Asian military personnel.

The talks centered on strengthening military readiness through athletic programs and planning future initiatives.

"Sports are essential for maintaining our troops' physical and mental preparedness," Nasirzadeh emphasized, underscoring their strategic importance beyond recreation.

Recchia, representing CISM, shared this perspective and highlighted the council's dedication to promoting international military collaboration through athletics.

The discussions also explored upcoming sports events and long-term strategies to elevate fitness standards among military personnel across Asia.

Both leaders expressed optimism about organizing regional competitions to foster camaraderie and physical excellence among military athletes, reflecting a shared vision for the future of military sports.

The International Military Sports Council, commonly known as CISM, was founded in the 1940s in France with the mission of linking military skills to related sports disciplines.

Established in the aftermath of World War II, CISM aimed to promote peace and friendship among armed forces globally through competitive sports.

Today, it boasts over 140 member nations and organizes a variety of championships, making it a cornerstone of military athletic development worldwide.