Pezeshkian emphasizes equal distribution of sports facilities countrywide

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian called for removing monopolies in sports facilities used by executive bodies as part of efforts to promote justice in the sports field.

On Saturday, President Pezeshkian visited the Ministry of Sport and Youth and attended a session with officials of both national Olympic and Paralympic committees. He made recommendations on the development of a comprehensive plan for the future of sport, as well as efforts to promote justice in that field.

The president called for identifying capacities, reforming existing processes, and developing a comprehensive plan for the future as priorities of the Ministry of Sport and Youth.

Pezeshkian also stressed the importance of addressing youth issues as a main focus of the ministry's programs.

“Officials of this ministry must pay special attention to the issues faced by the youth in marriage, employment, housing, and their integration into society, developing a comprehensive package [to address] these concerns, he said.

Pezeshkian also stated that the government will make every effort to provide the necessary infrastructure to achieve those goals.

Strengthening and developing public and community sports, giving special attention to women's sport, planning to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance sports quality, as well as plans for government employees to engage more in sports activities for their health were among other issues stressed upon by the president.

Source: president.ir