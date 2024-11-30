President Pezeshkian makes unannounced visit to two ministries

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian conducted an impromptu inspection of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development headquarters on Saturday, meeting with key ministry officials to assess ongoing national projects.

During the meeting, Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd and senior staff presented detailed briefings on the ministry's current initiatives and future plans.

The discussions centered on critical infrastructure developments, including comprehensive evaluations of the country's rail transportation system, highway networks, and aviation infrastructure.

President Pezeshkian emphasized his administration's dedication to ensuring equitable access to transportation services throughout all regions of the country, highlighting the importance of completing existing transport network projects.

In his directive to ministry officials, Pezeshkian stressed the urgency of addressing public concerns and fulfilling the ministry's mandated responsibilities.

The surprise inspection came amid a busy schedule for the president, who later visited the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology ahead of Iran's upcoming Student Day celebrations on December 7.