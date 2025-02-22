Khwarizmi Intl. Award winners to be honored

TEHRAN –The winners of the 38th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA), are scheduled to be honored tomorrow in Tehran with the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The event will be held concurrent with the 26th Khwarizmi Youth Award.

This year, a total of 500 articles from 30 countries have been submitted to the 38th KIA, nine of which (two presented by women) are selected as the best. Also, out of 300 articles submitted to the Khwarizmi Youth Award, nine are chosen as the top articles (four submitted by women). These plans cover innovative, technical, and practical fields, IRNA reported.

Selected technical projects can be implemented in a workshop in a science and technology park.

Khwarizmi International Award

It is an established fact that a strong scientific and technological base today is quite essential for the economic development of a country. After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, there was in the country a growing concern about the development of Science and Technology.

In 1987, the leading Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST), affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, decided to institute an award, which acknowledges the Iranian outstanding achievements in the field of Science and Technology.

IROST proposed the creation of the Khwarizmi Award in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian Mathematician and Astronomer (770-840 C.E).

In 1987, the first session of the Khwarizmi Award called for Iranian nationals to present their outstanding contribution, invention, or innovation.

The fifth session of the Khwarizmi Award saw the creation of the foreign section and the Khwarizmi Award became international.

In 1997, Iranian researchers and scientists residing abroad were invited to take part in this prestigious scientific competition.

International organizations such as APCTT, Colombo Plan, COMSATS, COMSTECH, ECO, ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), FAO, ICARDA, IOR-ARC (RCSTT), ISESCO, TWAS, UNESCO, UNIDO, WAITRO, and WIPO allocate special prizes to the KIA laureates.

Year by year, the area of participation in the KIA is extending, attracting more scientists from all over the world. Today, the Khwarizmi International Award is continuing to pursue its successful course with more participation and more international recognition.

The KIA seeks to recognize the efforts made by researchers, innovators, and inventors from all over the world and to appreciate their invaluable achievements and contributions to various fields of science and technology. The KIA is annually held.

MT/MG