Iran, Armenia to expand trade ties

TEHRAN – The head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has underscored the need to enhance trade cooperation between Iran and Armenia during a meeting with Armenia's deputy economy minister.

According to a Saturday report by TPO, Mohammad Ali Dehqan Dehnavi met with Armenian Deputy Economy Minister Edgar Zakaryan and Armenia’s Ambassador Grigor Hovhannisyan, highlighting the strong friendship between the two nations and expressing Iran’s willingness to expand trade relations.

Dehnavi noted that the trade volume target between Iran and Armenia has been set at $3 billion, but there remains a significant gap to bridge before achieving that goal. "We are striving to reach this target," he said.

He emphasized the importance of sending trade delegations and participating in business events, stating that the presence of merchants, traders, and economic actors in exhibitions and trade events would help foster trade growth.

The Iranian official also reiterated the country’s interest in strengthening trade ties with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and called for a strong presence of Armenian businesses at the Eurasian International Trade Exhibition.

Armenia’s Deputy Economy Minister Edgar Zakaryan emphasized the historical friendship between the Iranian and Armenian people, saying this could play a key role in advancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Armenia is prepared to collaborate with Iran across various sectors to strengthen mutual trade relations," Zakaryan said.

He pointed to the vast potential for economic cooperation between the two neighbors and stressed that utilizing these opportunities would help achieve their trade goals.

Zakaryan also expressed Armenia’s readiness to follow up on economic and trade matters through specialized working groups.

EF/MA

Photo: TPO Head Mohammad Ali Dehqan Dehnavi (R) met with Armenian Deputy Economy Minister Edgar Zakaryan in Tehran on Saturday.