“Umbilical Cord”: A story of migration and identity on stage in Istanbul

TEHRAN-The play “Göbek Bağı” (literally meaning “Umbilical Cord”), written and directed by Iranian theater director Mostafa Pour Yousef and produced by Sara Haddadi, will be staged in Istanbul on February 24.

Focusing on the experience of migration, identity, and emotional ties, the play, aims to tell a universal story with a human perspective.

The story of “Umbilical Cord” is about a family that could live anywhere on this planet and at any point in time. A family that, in an attempt to escape external circumstances, has locked itself inside a house. They have cut themselves off from the outside world, but suddenly, a military officer enters their lives and lives with them for years. Now, their supplies are running out, and they are caught in a dilemma—whether to stay inside or face the outside world.

Director of the play Mostafa Pour Yousef also performs in it along with Saghar Khamseh, Asma Jamshidi, Amir Janani, and Parla Ardabili.

The symbolic world of the play reflects the impact of dictatorship on a small system like a family, showing how morality, religion, and human society can be overshadowed, examining the destructive consequences of power. However, the puzzle-like ending of this play is left to the audience to interpret.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Sara Haddadi, the producer of the project, explained about producing the play outside Iran.

“It is more than just a performance; “Umbilical Cord” is the result of a long and challenging journey. From writing and translating the script into Turkish to continuous rehearsals and collaboration with Iranian and Turkish actors and crew, this project faced numerous difficulties. However, our belief in the power of the story and its impact kept us steadfast,” she said.

“During the production process, which took more than seven months of continuous effort, the team faced many challenges, including working with Turkish actors who, due to cultural differences and professional approaches, withdrew from the project midway. This forced the team to rely on their own abilities and push forward with renewed energy to bring the play to the stage,” she added.

Referring to the theme of the play, Haddadi said: “In Iran, we have a vast body of resistance literature, works influenced by conditions such as oppression and dictatorship. ‘Umbilical Cord’ is not separate from these issues. Our entire effort is to address such themes because, regardless of nationality, religion, color, or race, people around the world struggle with these concepts. This play is just the beginning. We hope to perform ‘Umbilical Cord’ in other cities in Turkey and in Iran as well, bringing its message to a wider audience.”

“Umbilical Cord,” which is performed in Turkish, seeks to portray the relationship between migrants and host communities in a tangible manner. The play was earlier staged in Istanbul last November and December was met with warm reception from both Iranian and Turkish audiences and also earned praise from professors at Turkey’s theater universities.

Photo: Mostafa Pour Yousef in a scene from the play.

SS/

